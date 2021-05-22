Saturday, May 22, 2021  | 9 Shawwal, 1442
Sindh businesses to close at 6pm for another two weeks

Recreational spots, parks won't open either

Posted: May 22, 2021
Posted: May 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
People shopping at a crowded market in Karachi. Photo: Online

The Sindh government decided on Saturday that the coronavirus restrictions will remain in place across the province for another two weeks.

The decision was made at a meeting of the provincial task force on the virus pandemic. It was presided over by Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

It made the following decisions:

  • All recreational places, including Sea View and Hawke’s Bay beaches, amusement parks will remain closed. However, park tracks will be open for walking/jogging purposes
  • Business hours will be from 6 am to 6 pm
  • Intercity transport will operate at 50% capacity. In case of a violation, transporters will be heavily fined
  • Educational institutions will be only be opened after the situation improves
  • Education Ministry will take necessary measures to vaccinate all teachers

The decisions were made in view of increasing infections and deaths from the virus.

The meeting was told that a record number of 24,299 tests were conducted on May 21. Of them, 2,136 people tested positive, constituting 8.8% detection rate.

Sindh recorded 22 deaths in the last 24 hours, which was termed a dangerous trend.

