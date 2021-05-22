Sindh businesses to close at 6pm for another two weeks

The Sindh government decided on Saturday that the coronavirus restrictions will remain in place across the province for another two weeks.

The decision was made at a meeting of the provincial task force on the virus pandemic. It was presided over by Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

It made the following decisions:

All recreational places, including Sea View and Hawke’s Bay beaches, amusement parks will remain closed. However, park tracks will be open for walking/jogging purposes

Business hours will be from 6 am to 6 pm

Intercity transport will operate at 50% capacity. In case of a violation, transporters will be heavily fined

Educational institutions will be only be opened after the situation improves

Education Ministry will take necessary measures to vaccinate all teachers

The decisions were made in view of increasing infections and deaths from the virus.

The meeting was told that a record number of 24,299 tests were conducted on May 21. Of them, 2,136 people tested positive, constituting 8.8% detection rate.

Sindh recorded 22 deaths in the last 24 hours, which was termed a dangerous trend.