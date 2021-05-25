Sindh bans weddings, gatherings with more than 10 people

Notification issued on Tuesday
People in Sindh cannot host parties or wedding ceremonies with more than 10 people, according to a new notification issued by the provincial government.
The notification, issued by Additional Home Secretary Dr Muhammad Usman Chachar, said that the decisions were taken during a meeting of a task force on May 24. The task force observed a rise in the positivity percentage of Covid-19 in the province.
The following decisions were taken during the meeting.
In a media briefing on Sunday, CM Murad Ali Shah said the province can’t afford any relaxations as the infection rate has crossed 8%. Markets, malls, and shops in the province will be allowed to stay open from 6am to 6pm.
On Tuesday, Karachi Commissioner Navid Ahmed Shaikh held a meeting with owners of wedding halls, restaurants, and catering companies.
The commissioner was briefed about the steps taken for the implementation of coronavirus SOPs.
Shaikh ordered investigation against all private halls and houses where weddings are being held illegally.