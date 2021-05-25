Sindh bans weddings, gatherings with more than 10 people

People in Sindh cannot host parties or wedding ceremonies with more than 10 people, according to a new notification issued by the provincial government.

The notification, issued by Additional Home Secretary Dr Muhammad Usman Chachar, said that the decisions were taken during a meeting of a task force on May 24. The task force observed a rise in the positivity percentage of Covid-19 in the province.

The following decisions were taken during the meeting.

All movements of vehicles will remain restricted after 8pm. Those travelling with a “valid reason” will be allowed. Exemption allies to vehicles used for emergency duties and delivery of goods.

All kinds of private parties/functions/marriages at home or private places with more than 10 participants are restricted.

Restaurants have been barred from delivering food to private gatherings of more than 10 people.

Indoor and outdoor dining will remain closed at restaurants. Home delivery and drive-through allowed till midnight. A maximum of two people can pick the orders.

All parks will remain closed, including walking/jogging tracks.

In a media briefing on Sunday, CM Murad Ali Shah said the province can’t afford any relaxations as the infection rate has crossed 8%. Markets, malls, and shops in the province will be allowed to stay open from 6am to 6pm.

Commissioner takes notice of illegal weddings in Karachi

On Tuesday, Karachi Commissioner Navid Ahmed Shaikh held a meeting with owners of wedding halls, restaurants, and catering companies.

The commissioner was briefed about the steps taken for the implementation of coronavirus SOPs.

Shaikh ordered investigation against all private halls and houses where weddings are being held illegally.

