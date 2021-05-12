Sindh allows takeaways at restaurants

The Sindh government has decided to resume takeaway services at restaurants across the province.

Residents will be allowed to pick up food in their cars but outdoor dining has been strictly prohibited. Restaurants setting up chairs or tables outside the eateries will be fined and sealed.

The decision was taken in the Sindh Coronavirus Task Force meeting on Wednesday. It was headed by Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

Earlier this month, restaurants were allowed to only deliver food to customers at their homes after Maghrib prayers.

On May 9, the government imposed an Eid lockdown in the province till May 16. Grocery stores could remain open till 6pm, according to CM Shah. Sea View, Hawkesbay, Sandspit, and other tourist spots will remain closed for public.

Pakistan is currently battling the third wave of coronavirus infections, which officials say is more dangerous than the previous two. In the last 24 hours, 104 people died from the virus, while over 3,800 new cases were reported.