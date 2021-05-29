Saturday, May 29, 2021  | 16 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Sheikhupura shop sets Pakistan’s highest record for rent

The auction was the DMC's dream come true

SAMAA | - Posted: May 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 6 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 6 mins ago

In an auction held by the District Municipal Corporation, a ten-foot shop in Sheikhupura's monthly rent was eventually fixed at a whopping Rs1.25 billion after four marathon hours of bidding.

DMC Sheikhupura has started auctions to rent out its shops in an effort to increase its income.

The bids to rent the shop started from Rs22,000 – its last rent. But the auction ended in a competition between two traders, who kept bidding higher and higher to eventually hit Rs1.25 billion.  

The bidders had to submit Rs50,000 to participate in the auction. This means that if the successful bidder forfeits to the amount he bid for, he would only lose Rs50,000.

According to an assessment, the shop’s worth is not

more than Rs10 million.

The government rates for a 10-marla shop is Rs4.5 million. The shop that came under the hammer was not more than five marla.   

FaceBook WhatsApp
DMC sheikhupura
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Intermediate, matric exams in Pakistan to be held in June
Intermediate, matric exams in Pakistan to be held in June
Karachi residents instructed to stay indoors after 8pm
Karachi residents instructed to stay indoors after 8pm
Why did navy, police personnel clash in Karachi?
Why did navy, police personnel clash in Karachi?
Major power breakdown hits Karachi
Major power breakdown hits Karachi
Mohammad Amir should stick to retirement decision: Saeed Ajmal
Mohammad Amir should stick to retirement decision: Saeed Ajmal
Groom flees after police raid Karachi wedding
Groom flees after police raid Karachi wedding
Saudi Arabia allows Hajj for 60,000 immunised pilgrims: Tahir Ashrafi
Saudi Arabia allows Hajj for 60,000 immunised pilgrims: Tahir Ashrafi
Sindh schools remain shut, markets to close at 6pm: CM
Sindh schools remain shut, markets to close at 6pm: CM
Today's outlook: Senate session, curfew in Karachi after 8pm
Today’s outlook: Senate session, curfew in Karachi after 8pm
Budget 2021-22 to be presented on June 11: Shaukat Tareen
Budget 2021-22 to be presented on June 11: Shaukat Tareen
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.