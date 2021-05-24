Monday, May 24, 2021  | 11 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Shehbaz Sharif withdraws petition in LHC on travel abroad

He was stopped from flying abroad on May 8

SAMAA | - Posted: May 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Shehbaz Sharif withdraws petition in LHC on travel abroad

Photo: File - Online

Lahore High Court approved Monday PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif’s request to withdraw his petition on being allowed to travel abroad.

Shehbaz withdrew the petition because he has been placed on the Exit Control List by the federal government, which prevents him from travelling internationally, his lawyer told the court.

Shehbaz had petitioned the court asking it to order the government to implement its earlier order, which allowed him to travel to London. The court had allowed him to travel on May 7 but he was off-loaded the next day at the airport by the Federal Investigation Agency.

The deputy attorney general raised objections over Shehbaz’s decision to withdraw the petition, and requested the court that the government be allowed to file its response. He asked the court for some time to respond, but Shehbaz’s lawyer said that the hearing will prevent them from challenging separately the ECL matter.

The court decided that continuing with the hearing is unnecessary.

FaceBook WhatsApp
exit control list lahore high court Shehbaz Sharif
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
shehbaz sharif, exit control list, lahore high court
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Cyclone Tauktae: Massive dust storm hits Karachi
Cyclone Tauktae: Massive dust storm hits Karachi
Major power breakdown hits Karachi
Major power breakdown hits Karachi
Karachi UBL Tower cladding dislodged because of design flaw: report
Karachi UBL Tower cladding dislodged because of design flaw: report
Karachi residents instructed to stay indoors after 8pm
Karachi residents instructed to stay indoors after 8pm
Pakistan eases coronavirus restrictions, allows outdoor dining till 12am
Pakistan eases coronavirus restrictions, allows outdoor dining till 12am
Tariq Jamil is all praise for ‘obedient’ Salman Khan
Tariq Jamil is all praise for ‘obedient’ Salman Khan
Swat man killed while filming TikTok video
Swat man killed while filming TikTok video
Karachi’s new police chief is either dead honest or ridiculously...
Karachi’s new police chief is either dead honest or ridiculously incompetent
Saudi Arabia allows Hajj for 60,000 immunised pilgrims: Tahir Ashrafi
Saudi Arabia allows Hajj for 60,000 immunised pilgrims: Tahir Ashrafi
Pakistan’s Edhi Foundation is sending humanitarian teams to Palestine
Pakistan’s Edhi Foundation is sending humanitarian teams to Palestine
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.