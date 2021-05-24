Shehbaz Sharif withdraws petition in LHC on travel abroad

Lahore High Court approved Monday PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif’s request to withdraw his petition on being allowed to travel abroad.

Shehbaz withdrew the petition because he has been placed on the Exit Control List by the federal government, which prevents him from travelling internationally, his lawyer told the court.

Shehbaz had petitioned the court asking it to order the government to implement its earlier order, which allowed him to travel to London. The court had allowed him to travel on May 7 but he was off-loaded the next day at the airport by the Federal Investigation Agency.

The deputy attorney general raised objections over Shehbaz’s decision to withdraw the petition, and requested the court that the government be allowed to file its response. He asked the court for some time to respond, but Shehbaz’s lawyer said that the hearing will prevent them from challenging separately the ECL matter.

The court decided that continuing with the hearing is unnecessary.