Shehbaz Sharif to travel abroad for doctor’s appointment

Lahore High Court tells him to return by July

Posted: May 7, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: May 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Shehbaz Sharif to travel abroad for doctor’s appointment

Photo: Online

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif has approached the Lahore High Court seeking the removal of his name from the blacklist.

His lawyer told the court on Friday that Shehbaz has booked a doctor’s appointment on May 20 and he has to be in the UK before that. Shehbaz has already booked his ticket to Qatar for tomorrow. Pakistanis travelling to the UK need to stay in Qatar for 10 days because of the travel restrictions, his lawyer said.

The deputy attorney-general remarked that Shehbaz’s lawyer has not presented his return tickets which means that the PML-N president does not plan on coming back. On this, the court remarked that it is better if Shehbaz appears in person and gives an explanation for that. He was summoned at 2pm.

He showed his return ticket for July 3 and the court its verdict in the case.

The deputy attorney general remarked that he doesn’t know if Shehbaz’s name is on the blacklist or not because of Eid holidays. The court has instructed him to submit a reply on it.

The court then allowed Shehbaz to exit the county one time and remarked that he should return by July 5. The bench noted that Shehbaz has always returned when he said he would.

The petition was submitted on Thursday. Shehbaz said that he wants to know if his name was on the blacklist or not. His name had been removed from the Exit Control List earlier.

He was released from Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat Jail on April 23 after a three-member bench of the Lahore High Court unanimously approved his bail in the money laundering case. The court had ordered him to submit Rs5 million in surety bonds.

Money laundering charges

NAB has accused Shehbaz of laundering money and owning more assets than his known sources of income

The evidence collected revealed that Shehbaz and his sons Hamza Shahbaz and Suleman Shahbaz and wife Nusrat Shahbaz had net assets of Rs14.8 million in 1998, according to the accountability bureau.

Shehbaz in “connivance with his other family members/benamidars accumulated assets to the tune of Rs7,328 million till 2018”.

The amount is “disproportionate to known sources of income and for which neither the accused nor his other family members/benamidars could reasonably account for.”

Shehbaz’s lawyer had, however, argued that a reference has been filed and investigation completed, adding that all questionnaires mentioned by NAB have been answered too.

