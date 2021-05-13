Thursday, May 13, 2021  | 30 Ramadhan, 1442
Shehbaz Sharif to be placed on no-fly list today: minister

The PML-N president is facing multiple corruption references

Posted: May 13, 2021
Posted: May 13, 2021

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif's name will be placed on the Exit Control List today, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed said Thursday.

Rasheed said this on SAMAA TV show 7se8. He said politicians all over the world try to reach their country, but Pakistani politicians try to run away from it.

"[We] are placing Shehbaz Sharif's name on the ECL," the minister said. "The summary will be circulated today."

The placement of a person's name on the list bars them from leaving the country.

A sub-committee of the federal committee recommended placing Shehbaz's name on the ECL Wednesday.

The recommendation was made on the request of the National Accountability Bureau. The PML-N president is facing multiple corruption references filed by NAB.

On May 7, the Lahore High Court granted permission to Sharif to travel abroad for medical treatment. He had told the court that he has been battling cancer and has an appointment with his doctor on May 20 in London.

As the UK has imposed a travel ban on Pakistan, Shehbaz was supposed to fly to Qatar, spend 10 days there and then leave for London.

He was, however, offloaded from a flight to Doha at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport on May 8.

