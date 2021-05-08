Shehbaz Sharif offloaded from Doha-bound flight

Your browser does not support the video tag.

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif was offloaded from a flight to Doha at Lahore's Allama Iqbal International Airport early Saturday morning.

Shehbaz has returned to his house in Model Town.

The National Assembly opposition leader had booked a flight to Qatar that was scheduled to fly at 4:50am. He was granted 'one-time' permission by the Lahore High Court to travel abroad. He told the court that he has been battling cancer and has an appointment with his doctor on May 20 in London. As the UK has imposed a travel ban on Pakistan, Shehbaz was supposed to fly to Qatar, spend 10 days there and then leave for London.

When he arrived at the airport, he got his luggage scanned and was even issued a boarding pass. He was, however, stopped by the FIA immigration officers to board the plane. The officers told him that his name is still present on the blacklist in their system, and they can't allow him to travel. He told that he got permission from the high court but officers said they can't do anything till his name is removed from the list available to them.

The PML-N president was also accompanied by Ataullah Tarrar, Marriyum Aurangzeb, and Azma Bokhari. Aurangzeb remarked that stopping Shehbaz from travelling abroad is violating court orders.

He was released from Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat Jail on April 23 after a three-member bench of the Lahore High Court unanimously approved his bail in the money laundering case. The court had ordered him to submit Rs5 million in surety bonds.

