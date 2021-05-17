Monday, May 17, 2021  | 4 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Shehbaz files contempt of court petition in LHC against govt

He was stopped from flying abroad

SAMAA | - Posted: May 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 14 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 14 mins ago
Shehbaz files contempt of court petition in LHC against govt

Photo: File - Online

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif has filed a petition in the Lahore High Court against the federal government and the Federal Investigation Agency. It says that they committed contempt of court by stopping him from travelling abroad on May 8.

The petition says that the LHC had allowed Shehbaz on May 7 to travel to London for a doctor’s appointment. He had told the court he has been undergoing cancer treatment and wanted to travel to London for that. As the UK has imposed a travel ban on Pakistan, Shehbaz was supposed to fly to Qatar, spend 10 days there and then leave for London. He was, however, offloaded from a flight to Doha at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport on May 8.

The petition says that the immigration officers at the airport told Shehbaz that his name is on the Provisional National Identification List. It has asked the court to order the government to implement its decision, and also hold accountable secretary interior, FIA DG Wajid Zia and FIA Director Muhammad Rizwan for contempt.

The government said today that his name was put on the Exit Control List, which will prevent him from flying abroad.

The PML-N president is facing multiple corruption references filed by NAB, including a money laundering case.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed said in a press conference today that the decision has been taken because of the following reasons:

  • The case will be delayed further
  • Difficulty to bring him back to Pakistan
  • Five members of the Sharif family are absconding already
  • There are four approvers in this case

This is the first time that a verdict was given the same day a petition was filed, he said. “Shehbaz was trying to flee the country.” We want fair treatment for all prisoners and this is not fair. “What are the chances that Shehbaz Sharif will return when his brother Nawaz Sharif has yet to come back?”

He remarked that Shehbaz did not submit any medical report. “We don’t know much about his disease. We don’t even know if it can be treated in Pakistan or not.”

The PML-N can submit a review petition in the next 15 days if he feels the decision to put him on ECL is unfair, Rasheed said.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
shehbaz sharif, sheikh rashid
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Mufti Muneeb, ulema claim Eid moon-sighting decision made 'under pressure'
Mufti Muneeb, ulema claim Eid moon-sighting decision made ‘under pressure’
Eid 2021: Namaz time in major cities
Eid 2021: Namaz time in major cities
Shawwal moon not sighted in Saudi Arabia
Shawwal moon not sighted in Saudi Arabia
North Waziristan: Clerics booked for announcing Eid Wednesday
North Waziristan: Clerics booked for announcing Eid Wednesday
Public transport to resume across Pakistan from May 16: NCOC
Public transport to resume across Pakistan from May 16: NCOC
Sea storm to bring gusty winds, rain in Sindh
Sea storm to bring gusty winds, rain in Sindh
Eidi in fresh notes to be expensive this year
Eidi in fresh notes to be expensive this year
Strong winds in Karachi, Thatta; Cyclone Tauktae 1,310km away
Strong winds in Karachi, Thatta; Cyclone Tauktae 1,310km away
‘Mufti Muneeb ruler comment made Eid moon sighting controversial'
‘Mufti Muneeb ruler comment made Eid moon sighting controversial’
Karachi to experience heatwave from May 15
Karachi to experience heatwave from May 15
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.