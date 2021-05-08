Shehbaz expected to spend Eidul Fitr in Pakistan

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif is expected to spend Eidul Fitr in Pakistan.

He was offloaded from a Doha-bound flight early Saturday morning after the immigration authorities told him that his name has yet to be removed from the blacklist.

It is being reported that the offices of FIA and other agencies will remain closed because of the week-long Eid holidays announced by the National Command and Operation Center from May 10 to May 15.

The Lahore High Court granted Friday the PML-N president a one-time present to travel abroad for his doctor’s appointment. He told the court that he has been battling cancer and has an appointment with his doctor on May 20 in London.

The order was issued on Saturday. The FIA can’t remove his name till it receives the order and that will happen after Eid as none of the staff members have been coming to work.

As the UK has imposed a travel ban on Pakistan, Shehbaz was supposed to fly to Qatar, spend 10 days there and then leave for London.

He was released from Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat Jail on April 23 after a three-member bench of the Lahore High Court unanimously approved his bail in the money laundering case. The court had ordered him to submit Rs5 million in surety bonds.

