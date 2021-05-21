SHC tells Sindh govt to increase allowance for PhD holders

Sindh High Court has told Sindh government to increase the “PhD allowance” to Rs25,000 for every government employee in the province holding the degree. It has asked the chief secretary to submit a summary on the decision to the chief minister.

The court said that the government can’t discriminate between any department. A representative of the government told the court that university employees get an allowance for Rs25,000, and others get Rs.10,000.

The petition was filed by Dr Liaquat Ali Abro, who said it is a discriminatory policy. The allowance was announced in 2018.