HOME > News

SHC tells Keenjhar authorities to submit report on safety measures

Several have drowned in boat accidents

SAMAA | - Posted: May 31, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Photo: File - Online

The Sindh High Court told the management of Thatta’s Keenjhar lake on Monday to submit a report on the measures taken to ensure safety of tourists. The report has to be submitted by June 4.

The court was hearing a petition against a lack of safety measures at the picnic spots.

The incharge failed to appear in court today. The petitioner was told, however, told that authorities have already submitted a report on safety measures. They have yet to submit a report on coronavirus SOPs, and the management has been told to do that.

The management temporarily closed its boat service in August 2020 after 10 people of the same family from Karachi drowned in the lake. There were 14 passengers aboard when the boat capsized.

Keenjhar Boat Association member Rabnawaz had said then that the government does not provide them with any funds to improve the condition of the boats. “In 2003, 29 people died in a similar accident,” he said.

Related: Keenjhar Lake boat service closed temporarily after 10 people drown

“After the incident, the Maritime Security Agency had a fitness test done for all boats,” Rabnawaz said, adding that after that year no fitness test or registration had taken place.

