SHC says DHA, CBC are worse than KMC

The Sindh High Court said Monday that the condition of Karachi’s Clifton Cantonment Board and Defence Housing Authority is worse than the condition of the city government.

The court resumed hearing the petition filed against DHA and CBC for failing to provide relief to people and clear the water from area’s roads following August 2020 rains. The monsoon spell left the city inundated for days.

“The city had drowned and no one even bothered,” the bench said while expressing its displeasure at the performance of the authorities. “NGOs had to step in to help people.”

The CBC lawyer told the court that areas, where flooding was the worst, have been identified.

“Due to climate change, such rain spells will be recurring,” the bench said. “What will you do then? Do you have a plan?”

The court questioned why water pumping mechanisms have not been set up on the roads. “You just do cosmetic work.”

It instructed CBC and DHA to prepare a detailed report and present it in court by June 4. The case was adjourned.

Last year in September, DHA residents protested outside the CBC office after their houses were submerged in heavy monsoon rains on August 27. Most areas didn’t have power for over 70 hours and some areas, such as Khayaban-e-Bukhari and Mujahid, remained flooded.

Following this, the CBC filed a case against the protesters.

In response, DHA residents filed a petition in the court challenging the registration of the FIR. It stated that residents face many difficulties because of the monsoon rains in August, adding that there was water outside their houses for many days and they suffered many losses after their possessions were washed away.

The monsoon rains wreaked havoc in Karachi last year. More than 50 people died, roads were flooded with water, flight operations were cancelled and an emergency was imposed across the city.