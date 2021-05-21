Friday, May 21, 2021  | 8 Shawwal, 1442
SHC orders removal of Sukkur DC in land fraud case

He is not eligible to hold the post, it rules

Posted: May 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SHC orders removal of Sukkur DC in land fraud case

The Sindh High Court Sukkur e has once again ordered the removal of Sukkur Deputy Commissioner Rana Adeel Tasawwur.

The court remarked that he is not eligible to hold the post as he is being investigated in a revenue land fraud case. “He cannot hold a field post till the inquiry has been completed.”

The bench asked if the chief secretary doesn’t know that the DC is not eligible.

His removal was earlier ordered on April 6 and the decision was suspended after a week after Tasawwur filed a review petition. The court has once again upheld the original decision after the DC failed to submit relevant records.

A case was filed against Tasawwur this year over property fraud. Earlier, another similar was filed against him when he was an assistant commissioner.

