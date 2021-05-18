Tuesday, May 18, 2021  | 5 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

SHC extends stay on anti-encroachment drive along Orangi, Gujjar nullahs

Leased properties can't be demolished till June 1

SAMAA | - Posted: May 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 49 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 49 mins ago
SHC extends stay on anti-encroachment drive along Orangi, Gujjar nullahs

Photo: Online

The Sindh High Court has extended its stay on the demolition of leased properties along the Orangi and Gujjar nullahs till June 1.

The court had asked the Sindh government and Karachi Metropolitan Corporation to submit documents that proved that the Supreme Court had ordered the demolition of leased properties.

The bench remarked that the top court’s verdict did not give any such instructions. “Where did the court say that the lease should be cancelled?”

The KMC lawyer said that the Supreme Court will hear the case on May 24 and instructions would become more clear then.

The city government has been demolishing the houses while seeking clarification from the Supreme Court, the bench said. “What is the government even doing?”

The bench said that the officers who approved the lease should be held accountable. The authorities should file cases against such officers rather than demolishing people’s houses.

On May 17, the high court halted the drive until the Supreme Court adjudicated on the case. The court remarked, while hearing the petition against the drive, that it has to seek clarification from the Supreme Court about whether leased houses can be called “encroachments” or not.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Sindh High Court
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Mufti Muneeb, ulema claim Eid moon-sighting decision made 'under pressure'
Mufti Muneeb, ulema claim Eid moon-sighting decision made ‘under pressure’
Smart lockdown imposed in three Karachi towns
Smart lockdown imposed in three Karachi towns
Eid 2021: Namaz time in major cities
Eid 2021: Namaz time in major cities
Shawwal moon not sighted in Saudi Arabia
Shawwal moon not sighted in Saudi Arabia
North Waziristan: Clerics booked for announcing Eid Wednesday
North Waziristan: Clerics booked for announcing Eid Wednesday
Sea storm to bring gusty winds, rain in Sindh
Sea storm to bring gusty winds, rain in Sindh
Public transport to resume across Pakistan from May 16: NCOC
Public transport to resume across Pakistan from May 16: NCOC
Strong winds in Karachi, Thatta; Cyclone Tauktae 1,310km away
Strong winds in Karachi, Thatta; Cyclone Tauktae 1,310km away
Eidi in fresh notes to be expensive this year
Eidi in fresh notes to be expensive this year
Karachi East reports highest Covid-19 infection rate
Karachi East reports highest Covid-19 infection rate
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.