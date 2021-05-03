Monday, May 3, 2021  | 20 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
SHC announces new Covid-19 restrictions

They will be applicable till May 22

SAMAA | - Posted: May 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SHC announces new Covid-19 restrictions

Photo: SAMAA Digital

The Sindh High Court has announced new Covid-19 restrictions to control the spread of the virus as the country continues to battle its third wave.

The restrictions will be applicable till May 22.

The circular, issued on Monday, said that the following cases can be fixed in the high court in Karachi and its benches in Sukkur, Hyderabad, and Larkana.

  • Pre-arrest and post-arrest bail
  • Habeas corpus petitions or detention matters
  • Urgent petition seeking injunctions/stay order involving an imminent threat of irreparable loss
  • Criminal appeals against conviction in which convicted person is still confined in jail
  • Any urgent matter

Authorities have been directed to display instructions that only relevant advocates should attend the court at the relevant time when the case is taken up.

District and sessions courts

District and sessions courts have been instructed to only fix cases of urgent nature, including bail hearings, review petitions, cases at the final stage among others.

Special courts and tribunals have been told to ensure strict observance of SOPs and fix cases to avoid overcrowding in court premises.

