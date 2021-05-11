Tuesday, May 11, 2021  | 28 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Shawwal moon not sighted in Saudi Arabia

The kingdom will celebrate Eid on May 13

SAMAA | - Posted: May 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Shawwal moon not sighted in Saudi Arabia

Photo: AFP

The crescent for the month of Shawwal could not be sighted in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, the Saudi Supreme Court announced.

It said that Wednesday, May 12 will be the 30th of Ramazan. Consequently, Eid-ul-Fitr will fall on May 13.

Muslims across the world celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr at the end of the fasting month of Ramazan.

In Pakistan, the moon sighting committee will meet Wednesday to see the crescent. The government has announced May 10 to May 15 as the Eid holidays.

The country has been battling the third wave of coronavirus infections. It has imposed strict restrictions from May 8 to May 16 to stem the spread of the virus during the Eid holidays.

These restrictions include closure of businesses, parks and tourist spots across the country.

Pakistan has so reported 864,557 cases and 19,106 deaths.

