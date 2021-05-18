Tuesday, May 18, 2021  | 5 Shawwal, 1442
Several Karachi areas face power outages after dust storm

KE spokesperson says teams are working to fix faults

Posted: May 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 48 mins ago
Listen to the story
Several areas in Karachi have been facing power outages after a massive dust storm hit the city Tuesday evening. According to K-Electric, its 400 feeders were tripped after the storm and rain in the city. A KE spokesperson said their teams have restored 200 feeders and they are trying to fix the faults at the remaining feeders. The dust storm clouded the city as Cyclone Tauktae neared coastal areas in Sindh. Gusty winds blew through the city with sporadic showers in some areas. Power supply to several areas was suspended after the storm. These included Malir, Shah Faisal Town, Tariq bin Ziyad Society, Model Colony, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Jackson Market, Orangi, Landhi and Korangi.
Several areas in Karachi have been facing power outages after a massive dust storm hit the city Tuesday evening.

According to K-Electric, its 400 feeders were tripped after the storm and rain in the city.

A KE spokesperson said their teams have restored 200 feeders and they are trying to fix the faults at the remaining feeders.

The dust storm clouded the city as Cyclone Tauktae neared coastal areas in Sindh.

Gusty winds blew through the city with sporadic showers in some areas.

Power supply to several areas was suspended after the storm. These included Malir, Shah Faisal Town, Tariq bin Ziyad Society, Model Colony, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Jackson Market, Orangi, Landhi and Korangi.

 
Tell us what you think:

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
