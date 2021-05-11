Tuesday, May 11, 2021  | 28 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Section 144 imposed in Bannu for a month

People barred from sitting in groups outside shops or buildings

SAMAA | - Posted: May 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 44 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 44 mins ago
Section 144 imposed in Bannu for a month

The Bannu district administration has imposed Section 144 in the city for a month to control the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Zubair Khan Niazi, said that the step has been taken to “prevent danger to human life and disturbance of public peace and tranquility”. The ban will be in effect from May 8 to June 8.

The following instructions have been issued by the deputy commissioner.

  • People can’t sit outside their buildings/houses or shops in groups
  • Social distancing is mandatory for all
  • Ban on pillion riding and one-wheeling
  • Ban on the display of weapons, possession of firecrackers and sale of toys resembling weapons
  • Ban on aerial firing
  • Ban on tinted glasses
  • Ban on vehicles without number plates

Government servants have been exempted from the ban on carrying of arms while on duty, the notification said.

People who fail to follow the orders will be punished under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code, it added.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
PML-N’s Malik Moazzam wins PP-84 Khushab by-polls
PML-N’s Malik Moazzam wins PP-84 Khushab by-polls
Saudi govt releases unseen images of Hajr-e-Aswad, Maqam-e-Ibrahim
Saudi govt releases unseen images of Hajr-e-Aswad, Maqam-e-Ibrahim
Famed deliverer of babies Dr Feridoon Setna passes away
Famed deliverer of babies Dr Feridoon Setna passes away
Gogi Butt arrested in Lahore for 'facilitating criminals'
Gogi Butt arrested in Lahore for ‘facilitating criminals’
Did the World Bank fund Karachi’s nullah evictions?
Did the World Bank fund Karachi’s nullah evictions?
In pictures: PM Imran Khan visits Roza-e-Rasool (SAW) in Madina
In pictures: PM Imran Khan visits Roza-e-Rasool (SAW) in Madina
Pakistan announces restrictions to stem coronavirus spread on Eid-ul-Fitr
Pakistan announces restrictions to stem coronavirus spread on Eid-ul-Fitr
Pakistan schools to stay closed till May 23: NCOC
Pakistan schools to stay closed till May 23: NCOC
Karachi men arrested for holding wedding event in Saddar
Karachi men arrested for holding wedding event in Saddar
PTI, PML-N boycott NA-249 vote recount
PTI, PML-N boycott NA-249 vote recount
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.