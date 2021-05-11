Section 144 imposed in Bannu for a month

The Bannu district administration has imposed Section 144 in the city for a month to control the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Zubair Khan Niazi, said that the step has been taken to “prevent danger to human life and disturbance of public peace and tranquility”. The ban will be in effect from May 8 to June 8.

The following instructions have been issued by the deputy commissioner.

People can’t sit outside their buildings/houses or shops in groups

Social distancing is mandatory for all

Ban on pillion riding and one-wheeling

Ban on the display of weapons, possession of firecrackers and sale of toys resembling weapons

Ban on aerial firing

Ban on tinted glasses

Ban on vehicles without number plates

Government servants have been exempted from the ban on carrying of arms while on duty, the notification said.

People who fail to follow the orders will be punished under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code, it added.

