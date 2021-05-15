Sea storm to bring gusty winds, rain in Sindh

Brace yourself Karachi, it’s going to get windy and dusty.

According to Met Director Sardar Sarfaraz, a tropical cyclone has formed in the southeastern Arabian Sea, which is 1440 km off the coast of Karachi. It will pass through India’s Gujarat.

“The system is likely to intensify further into a Severe Cyclonic Storm during next 12 to 18 hours,” an alert by the weather department stated.

“Karachi won’t be as affected by the cyclone,” Sarfaraz reassured, adding that the rain with strong winds is expected in multiple parts of Sindh.

Widespread rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds of 70-90 kph are likely to occur in Thatta, Badin, Thar, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot, and Sanghar districts from May 17 to May 20, the alert added.

Fishermen have been instructed to refrain from going into the sea during this time.

On Saturday, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah called an emergency meeting to discuss the precautionary measures to be taken against the storm.

Here are decisions that were taken:

Billboards across Karachi to be removed

Doctors and paramedic staff to be available at hospitals round the clock

Special control rooms to be set up district-wise

Emergency imposed at KMC, fire stations, and rescue services

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast a heatwave in the city on May 16 and May 17 as well. The temperature could rise to 42 degree Celsius.

Here are some ways to stay cool in the Karachi heat:

Don’t go out between 12pm and 3pm when the sun is the strongest

Wear loose-fitting and lightweight clothing

Wear sunscreen and stay in the shade

Drink plenty of fluids

Cover your head (wear a scarf or cap)

Use lip balm and eye drops to make sure your lips and eyes don’t get too dry

You should also know what the symptoms are of a heat stroke.

Signs to watch out for:

Throbbing headache

Dizziness and light-headedness

Lack of sweating despite the heat

Red, hot, and dry skin

Muscle weakness or cramps

Nausea and vomiting

Rapid heartbeat

Rapid, shallow breathing

Behavioral changes such as confusion, disorientation, or staggering

Seizures

Unconsciousness

If you experience these symptoms, you should visit a hospital.

