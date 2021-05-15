Sea storm to bring gusty winds, rain in Sindh

Cyclone in Arabian Sea to pass Karachi's coast
Brace yourself Karachi, it’s going to get windy and dusty.
According to Met Director Sardar Sarfaraz, a tropical cyclone has formed in the southeastern Arabian Sea, which is 1440 km off the coast of Karachi. It will pass through India’s Gujarat.
“The system is likely to intensify further into a Severe Cyclonic Storm during next 12 to 18 hours,” an alert by the weather department stated.
“Karachi won’t be as affected by the cyclone,” Sarfaraz reassured, adding that the rain with strong winds is expected in multiple parts of Sindh.
Widespread rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds of 70-90 kph are likely to occur in Thatta, Badin, Thar, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot, and Sanghar districts from May 17 to May 20, the alert added.
Fishermen have been instructed to refrain from going into the sea during this time.
On Saturday, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah called an emergency meeting to discuss the precautionary measures to be taken against the storm.
Here are decisions that were taken:
The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast a heatwave in the city on May 16 and May 17 as well. The temperature could rise to 42 degree Celsius.
You should also know what the symptoms are of a heat stroke.
If you experience these symptoms, you should visit a hospital.