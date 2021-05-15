Saturday, May 15, 2021  | 2 Shawwal, 1442
Sea storm to bring gusty winds, rain in Sindh

Posted: May 15, 2021
Posted: May 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 37 mins ago
Brace yourself Karachi, it’s going to get windy and dusty.

According to Met Director Sardar Sarfaraz, a tropical cyclone has formed in the southeastern Arabian Sea, which is 1440 km off the coast of Karachi. It will pass through India’s Gujarat.

“The system is likely to intensify further into a Severe Cyclonic Storm during next 12 to 18 hours,” an alert by the weather department stated.

“Karachi won’t be as affected by the cyclone,” Sarfaraz reassured, adding that the rain with strong winds is expected in multiple parts of Sindh.

Widespread rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds of 70-90 kph are likely to occur in Thatta, Badin, Thar, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot, and Sanghar districts from May 17 to May 20, the alert added.

Fishermen have been instructed to refrain from going into the sea during this time.

On Saturday, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah called an emergency meeting to discuss the precautionary measures to be taken against the storm.

Here are decisions that were taken:

  • Billboards across Karachi to be removed
  • Doctors and paramedic staff to be available at hospitals round the clock
  • Special control rooms to be set up district-wise
  • Emergency imposed at KMC, fire stations, and rescue services

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast a heatwave in the city on May 16 and May 17 as well. The temperature could rise to 42 degree Celsius.

Here are some ways to stay cool in the Karachi heat:

  • Don’t go out between 12pm and 3pm when the sun is the strongest
  • Wear loose-fitting and lightweight clothing
  • Wear sunscreen and stay in the shade
  • Drink plenty of fluids
  • Cover your head (wear a scarf or cap)
  • Use lip balm and eye drops to make sure your lips and eyes don’t get too dry

You should also know what the symptoms are of a heat stroke.

Signs to watch out for:

  • Throbbing headache
  • Dizziness and light-headedness
  • Lack of sweating despite the heat
  • Red, hot, and dry skin
  • Muscle weakness or cramps
  • Nausea and vomiting
  • Rapid heartbeat
  • Rapid, shallow breathing
  • Behavioral changes such as confusion, disorientation, or staggering
  • Seizures
  • Unconsciousness

If you experience these symptoms, you should visit a hospital.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 
