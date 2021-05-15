Sea storm to bring gusty winds, rain in Karachi

Mercury to hit 42 degrees
Brace yourself Karachi, it’s going to get hot and dusty.
The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast a heatwave in the city on May 16 and May 17. The temperature could rise to 42 degree Celsius.
According to Met Director Sardar Sarfraz, a tropical cyclone has formed in the southeastern Arabian Sea, which is 1440 km off the coast of Karachi. It will pass through India’s Gujarat.
“Karachi won’t be as affected by the cyclone,” he reassured, adding that the rain with strong winds is expected in multiple parts of Sindh.
You should also know what the symptoms are of a heat stroke.
If you experience these symptoms, you should visit a hospital.