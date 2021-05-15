Sea storm to bring gusty winds, rain in Karachi

Brace yourself Karachi, it’s going to get hot and dusty.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast a heatwave in the city on May 16 and May 17. The temperature could rise to 42 degree Celsius.

According to Met Director Sardar Sarfraz, a tropical cyclone has formed in the southeastern Arabian Sea, which is 1440 km off the coast of Karachi. It will pass through India’s Gujarat.

“Karachi won’t be as affected by the cyclone,” he reassured, adding that the rain with strong winds is expected in multiple parts of Sindh.

Here are some ways to stay cool in the Karachi heat:

Don’t go out between 12pm and 3pm when the sun is the strongest

Wear loose-fitting and lightweight clothing

Wear sunscreen and stay in the shade

Drink plenty of fluids

Cover your head (wear a scarf or cap)

Use lip balm and eye drops to make sure your lips and eyes don’t get too dry

You should also know what the symptoms are of a heat stroke.

Signs to watch out for:

Throbbing headache

Dizziness and light-headedness

Lack of sweating despite the heat

Red, hot, and dry skin

Muscle weakness or cramps

Nausea and vomiting

Rapid heartbeat

Rapid, shallow breathing

Behavioral changes such as confusion, disorientation, or staggering

Seizures

Unconsciousness

If you experience these symptoms, you should visit a hospital.

