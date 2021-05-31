Monday, May 31, 2021  | 18 Shawwal, 1442
Scores of children abducted from Islamic seminary in Nigeria

Govt says kidnappers later released 11 pupils

SAMAA | - Posted: May 31, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 31, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Residents of Gauraka community in Tafa Local Government Area of Niger State block the Kaduna-Abuja highway in Gauruka, near Abuja, Nigeria, on May 24, 2021 during a protest against incessant kidnapping and killing after gunmen kidnapped 16 residents and killed three others in Niger State. (Photo by AFP)

Listen to the story
Gunmen kidnapped scores of children from an Islamic seminary in central Nigeria, officials said, the latest mass abduction to hit Africa’s most populous nation.

Some 200 children were at the school in Niger state on Sunday during the attack, the local government tweeted, adding “an unconfirmed number” were taken.

The abduction came a day after 14 students from a university in northwestern Nigeria were freed after 40 days in captivity, one of a series of kidnappings to target colleges and schools since December.

Niger state police spokesman Wasiu Abiodun said the attackers arrived on motorbikes in and started shooting indiscriminately, killing one resident and injuring another, before kidnapping the children from the Salihu Tanko Islamic school.

One of the school’s officials, who asked not to be named, said the attackers initially took more than 100 children “but later sent back those they considered too small for them, those between four and 12 years old”.

The state government, in a series of tweets, said the attackers had released 11 of the pupils who were “too small and couldn’t walk” very far.

In a later Twitter thread, the state added the governor Sani Bello had directed “security agencies to bring back (the) children as soon as possible”.

 
