SC wants heavy traffic diverted from Karachi’s Sunset Boulevard

Monday, May 17, 2021  | 4 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Posted: May 17, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: May 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 11 hours ago
The Supreme Court remarked Monday that oil tankers can’t be parked in Karachi’s Shireen Jinnah Colony.

“The court orders are very clear,” remarked Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed as he resumed hearing the Zulfiqarabad oil terminal case at the Karachi Registry. “What is the government even doing?”

He remarked that oil tanker drivers have even been provided with alternate land in Mawach Goth still nothing has been changed.

KMC’s lawyer told the court that the city government has provided all facilities to the terminal owners. The drivers have still been parking outside the terminal.

Showing his annoyance at the authorities, the top judge summoned the chief secretary in the case.

The chief secretary, on his appearance, was ordered to personally monitor the situation and hold a meeting with all stakeholders. The court instructed him to submit a report in four months.

The Shireen Jinnah Colony land has been allotted to 1,400 shopkeepers on which they would be given shops on rent. They, however, haven’t been able to start their businesses as the tankers remain parked there despite court orders.

The chief justice remarked that heavy traffic still continues to choke Sunset Boulevard. There have been instances where tankers have entered into houses. Their route should be changed. The hearing has been adjourned for two weeks.

