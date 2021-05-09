Sunday, May 9, 2021  | 26 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Saudi Arabia to create job opportunities for Pakistanis

KSA foreign minister says countries to fight Islamophobia together

Posted: May 9, 2021
Posted: May 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 40 mins ago
Photo: File

Listen to the story
Saudi Arabia is creating job opportunities for Pakistanis, the kingdom’s foreign minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud said.

In an interview with PTV on Sunday, he said Saudi Arabia and Pakistan are jointly working on various challenges being faced by Muslims across the world including Islamophobia.

“The OIC is an important Muslim platform to take up this issue,” he said.

Regarding the recent visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to the Kingdom, he said it will strengthen relations between the two countries. Prince Faisal acknowledged Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision for regional peace and prosperity.

The Saudi foreign minister commended Pakistani expatriates’ role in the development and progress of Saudi Arabia. Best facilities are provided to Pakistani manpower as per Saudi laws, he said.

“We will welcome more talented labour from Pakistan in the upcoming years.”

Prince Faisal urged investors to take advantage of the investment opportunities available in both countries.

To a question about environmental challenges, he said Saudi Arabia is focused on tackling the issue of climate change and also stressed joint efforts in this regard.  

Answering another question, the Saudi Foreign Minister said peace in Afghanistan is imperative for regional stability, including tranquility in Pakistan.

