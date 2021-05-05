Saudi govt releases unseen images of Hajr-e-Aswad, Maqam-e-Ibrahim

For the first time ever, the Saudi government has released high-resolution closeup pictures of Maqam-e-Ibrahim (Place of Ibrahim) and Hajr-e-Aswad (Black Stone).

According to the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque ReasahAlharmain, the photos were taken using latest technology.

Photo: ReasahAlHarmain

Located 11 meters east of the Holy Kaaba, Maqam-e-Ibrahim is where Prophet Ibrahim stood on a rock and lay the foundation of the building of the Kaaba. His footprints are still present on the rock.

The footprints of the prophet are two oval pits, with a width, length, and size of 50cm.

Maqam-e-Ibrahim is protected by a golden lattice fence located in the east of the Kaaba. Muslims visit the place during the Tawaf of the Kaaba.

Photo: ReasahAlHarmain

On Tuesday, the Saudi government released closeup shots of the Hijr-e-Aswad as well. The Focus Stack Panorama Technology was used to click the pictures which took seven hours.

Photo: ReasahAlHarmain

Pilgrims begin and end their tawaf from the Black Stone. It is located on the east of the Kaaba and is reddish black in color.