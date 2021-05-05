Saudi govt releases unseen images of Hajr-e-Aswad, Maqam-e-Ibrahim

The pictures were taken using latest technology
For the first time ever, the Saudi government has released high-resolution closeup pictures of Maqam-e-Ibrahim (Place of Ibrahim) and Hajr-e-Aswad (Black Stone).
According to the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque ReasahAlharmain, the photos were taken using latest technology.
Located 11 meters east of the Holy Kaaba, Maqam-e-Ibrahim is where Prophet Ibrahim stood on a rock and lay the foundation of the building of the Kaaba. His footprints are still present on the rock.
The footprints of the prophet are two oval pits, with a width, length, and size of 50cm.
Maqam-e-Ibrahim is protected by a golden lattice fence located in the east of the Kaaba. Muslims visit the place during the Tawaf of the Kaaba.
On Tuesday, the Saudi government released closeup shots of the Hijr-e-Aswad as well. The Focus Stack Panorama Technology was used to click the pictures which took seven hours.
Pilgrims begin and end their tawaf from the Black Stone. It is located on the east of the Kaaba and is reddish black in color.