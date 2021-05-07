Friday, May 7, 2021  | 24 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
Saudi crown prince, COAS discuss regional security, Afghan peace process

They met in Jeddah

Posted: May 7, 2021
Posted: May 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 40 mins ago

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa held a meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud in Jeddah on Friday.

Prince Khalid Bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud and Deputy Defence Minister also attended the meeting.

During the meetings, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation including recent developments in the Afghan peace process, bilateral defence, security, collaboration for regional peace and connectivity were discussed, according to the ISPR DG.

The army chief said that Pakistan is resolute in its commitment to safeguarding the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Kingdom and defence of the two Holy Mosques, the statement said.

"The prince acknowledged Pakistan's role towards regional peace and stability. He remarked that the relations between the two countries are based on bonds of brotherhood and mutual trust, and both nations will continue to play their part for peace, stability and betterment of Muslim Ummah.

Prime Minister Imran Khan flew to Saudi Arabia for a three-day visit. The premier is being accompanied by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and other cabinet members.

During the visit, the prime minister will hold meetings with the Saudi leadership and exchange thoughts on matters such as bilateral cooperation including economic, trade, investment, energy, job opportunities for Pakistani workforce, and welfare of the Pakistani diaspora in the Kingdom.

The two sides will also exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest. A number of bilateral agreements/MoUs are expected to be signed during the visit.

