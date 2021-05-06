Thursday, May 6, 2021  | 23 Ramadhan, 1442
Saudi Arabia fully backed Pakistan on FATF issue: Qureshi

Says Foreign Office aware of ISI-RAW interactions

Posted: May 7, 2021
Posted: May 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said on Thursday that Saudi Arabia fully supported Pakistan on the FATF issue.

“Saudi Arabia completely supported us on FATF,” Qureshi said on SAMAA TV’s show Nadeem Malik Live. “On the whole, they have been endorsing our stance.”

The foreign minister said he expects Riyadh to vote in favour of Pakistan whenever the next FATF meeting takes place.

Pakistan has taken such concrete and comprehensive measures that it should no longer be on the FATF grey list, he said.

About the ISI-RAW backchannel contacts, he said the Foreign Office is completely aware of the developments. “The consultation process between the foreign office and all other institutions is way better as compared to the past.”

Asked who is in the lead role in these bilateral interactions, Qureshi said only the Foreign Office would have this role and no one should have any doubt about it.

“Such interactions prove to be useful to dispel the perception that used to be given of a civil-military disconnect,” he added.

