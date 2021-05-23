Sunday, May 23, 2021  | 10 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Saudi Arabia allows Hajj for 60,000 immunised pilgrims: Tahir Ashrafi

People under 18, above 60 not allowed this year

SAMAA | - Posted: May 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Saudi Arabia has allowed 60,000 people from across the world, including Pakistan, to perform Hajj this year, Special Representative to the PM on Religious Harmony Maulana Tahir Ashrafi said.

In an interview with SAMAA TV Saturday night, he said that the government is in talks with Saudi officials regarding the number of people from Pakistan allowed to perform the sacred pilgrimage this year.

"People under the age of 18 and above 60 years won't be eligible for Hajj," Ashrafi said, revealing that those going for the pilgrimage will have to quarantine for three days.

Coronavirus vaccination is a must, he pointed out.

Minister for Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadri said that the government has reached out to the Saudi health ministry to allow people inoculated with the Chinese vaccine.

"The World Health Organisation has accepted and approved the vaccine as well," he said. Earlier the Kingdom said that it won't allow people who got the Chinese vaccine to enter the country.

Last year, the kingdom hosted a downsized Hajj pilgrimage, one of the five pillars of Islam and a must for able-bodied Muslims at least once in their lifetime.

Only up to 10,000 Muslim residents of Saudi Arabia itself were allowed to take part, a far cry from the 2.5 million Muslims from around the world who participated in 2019.

In a relaxation of coronavirus curbs last October, Saudi Arabia opened the Grand Mosque for prayers for the first time in seven months and partially resumed the Umrah pilgrimage.

 
hajj 2021 Saudi Arabia Tahir Ashrafi
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
hajj 2021, saudi arabia allows hajj, saudi arabia, hajj pilgrimage, holy pilgrimage, maulana tahir ashrafi, coronavirus, umrah, samaa tv live, samaa tv, samaa news live, sama tv, samaa news live pk, samaa live, samaa tv, news, samaa tv live streaming, pakistan news, pakistan, sama news live pakistan, sama, news live, samaa live news, samaa.tv, pakistan news headlines, latest news, news pakistan, live news channels, pakistan news channel live, breaking news, samaa tv live, sammatv,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Cyclone Tauktae: Massive dust storm hits Karachi
Cyclone Tauktae: Massive dust storm hits Karachi
Major power breakdown hits Karachi
Major power breakdown hits Karachi
Smart lockdown imposed in three Karachi towns
Smart lockdown imposed in three Karachi towns
Karachi East reports highest Covid-19 infection rate
Karachi East reports highest Covid-19 infection rate
Pakistan eases coronavirus restrictions, allows outdoor dining till 12am
Pakistan eases coronavirus restrictions, allows outdoor dining till 12am
Karachi UBL Tower cladding dislodged because of design flaw: report
Karachi UBL Tower cladding dislodged because of design flaw: report
Tariq Jamil is all praise for ‘obedient’ Salman Khan
Tariq Jamil is all praise for ‘obedient’ Salman Khan
Karachi’s new police chief is either dead honest or ridiculously...
Karachi’s new police chief is either dead honest or ridiculously incompetent
Swat man killed while filming TikTok video
Swat man killed while filming TikTok video
Strong winds in Karachi, Thatta; Cyclone Tauktae 1,310km away
Strong winds in Karachi, Thatta; Cyclone Tauktae 1,310km away
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.