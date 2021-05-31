Sanitary workers in Faisalabad haven’t been paid in two months

They took to the streets on Monday

People who are keeping Faisalabad clean are also the ones suffering the most. Sanitary workers in the city haven't been paid in over two months.

On Monday, over 3,000 workers staged a protest against the district administration for failing to release their salaries. They said the government has been giving them false reassurances but no action was taken.

"We were silent all this time," one of the protesters said. Our stoves have been cold for months, we have to pay loan installments and feed our children.

Sanitary workers in the city are paid daily wages. The district administration had set a budget of approximately Rs1.8 billion for their salaries.

During the demonstration, the charged protesters attacked a motorist who was trying to cross the road they blocked. They have warned that if the government does not fulfill their demands, they will bring all labourers to the streets.

