Saheefa Jabbar Khattak finds Ramazan transmissions offensive

Pakistan actor Saheefa Jabbar Khattak says she takes offense to Ramazan transmissions on TV channels.

Saheefa said on Instagram that these transmissions do not follow protocols against the coronavirus and humiliate people.

The actor believes these transmissions should rather raise awareness about coronavirus.

The Teri Meri Kahani star said that social distancing must be practiced at all times during the Eid holidays.

Saheefa called on the authorities to take action to take the country out of the crisis.

Pakistan has reported 854,240 cases of coronavirus while the death toll has reached 18,797. The number of recoveries stands at 752,712.