Sabiri Nihari restaurant, Kausar medico sealed for violating Covid-19 SOPs

Authorities in Karachi have sealed Sabiri Nihari restaurant and Kausar medico for violating coronavirus SOPs.

The restaurant and Kausar medico were sealed by Aram Bagh’s Assistant Commissioner Mishal Naeem, said the district authorities.

The government has banned indoor dinning and shopkeepers have been told not to allow more than four people inside their shops.

Last week, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said that the Covid-19 infection rate in the province was alarming. The government has barred the people of Karachi from going out after 8pm. Markets and malls are allowed to stay open from 6am to 6pm.

The government has imposed a micro smart lockdown in multiple areas of Karachi’s District Central.

According to the deputy commissioner, the entry and exit points of these areas have been sealed till June 11.