Monday, May 31, 2021  | 18 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Sabiri Nihari restaurant, Kausar medico sealed for violating Covid-19 SOPs

The action was taken by Aram Bagh's assistant commissioner

SAMAA | - Posted: May 31, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 31, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Listen to the story
Authorities in Karachi have sealed Sabiri Nihari restaurant and Kausar medico for violating coronavirus SOPs. The restaurant and Kausar medico were sealed by Aram Bagh’s Assistant Commissioner Mishal Naeem, said the district authorities. The government has banned indoor dinning and shopkeepers have been told not to allow more than four people inside their shops. Last week, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said that the Covid-19 infection rate in the province was alarming. The government has barred the people of Karachi from going out after 8pm. Markets and malls are allowed to stay open from 6am to 6pm. The government has imposed a micro smart lockdown in multiple areas of Karachi’s District Central. According to the deputy commissioner, the entry and exit points of these areas have been sealed till June 11.
FaceBook WhatsApp

Authorities in Karachi have sealed Sabiri Nihari restaurant and Kausar medico for violating coronavirus SOPs.

The restaurant and Kausar medico were sealed by Aram Bagh’s Assistant Commissioner Mishal Naeem, said the district authorities.

The government has banned indoor dinning and shopkeepers have been told not to allow more than four people inside their shops.

Last week, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said that the Covid-19 infection rate in the province was alarming. The government has barred the people of Karachi from going out after 8pm. Markets and malls are allowed to stay open from 6am to 6pm.

The government has imposed a micro smart lockdown in multiple areas of Karachi’s District Central.

According to the deputy commissioner, the entry and exit points of these areas have been sealed till June 11.

 
coronavirus SOPs Karachi
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Sabiri Nihari sealed, Kausar medico, coronavirus SOPs
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistani fisherman catches fish worth Rs800,000
Pakistani fisherman catches fish worth Rs800,000
Why did navy, police personnel clash in Karachi?
Why did navy, police personnel clash in Karachi?
Groom flees after police raid Karachi wedding
Groom flees after police raid Karachi wedding
Sheikhupura shop sets Pakistan's highest record for rent
Sheikhupura shop sets Pakistan’s highest record for rent
Pakistan's ISI distances itself from attack on journalist Asad Toor
Pakistan’s ISI distances itself from attack on journalist Asad Toor
Today's outlook: Senate session, curfew in Karachi after 8pm
Today’s outlook: Senate session, curfew in Karachi after 8pm
Kuwait to resume visas for Pakistanis: interior minister
Kuwait to resume visas for Pakistanis: interior minister
Asia, America to see 'Blood Moon' rising
Asia, America to see ‘Blood Moon’ rising
7 contractors to clean 41 Karachi nullahs before monsoon
7 contractors to clean 41 Karachi nullahs before monsoon
Make marriage compulsory by 18, says Sindh MPA’s bill
Make marriage compulsory by 18, says Sindh MPA’s bill
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.