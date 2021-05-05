Robbers loot gold worth over Rs80m from Karachi jewellery shop

Your browser does not support the video tag.

A group of burglars plundered a jewellery shop in Karachi's Clifton on Tuesday, fleeing away with gold and cash worth over Rs80 million, according to police.

An FIR has been registered at the area's police station. The shopowner, Muhammad Asif Abdani, said that he closed the shop before iftar on Tuesday.

On Wednesday morning, he saw all the four locks on the door broken. The suspects looted 12kg of gold.

The police have sealed the shop and have begun investigations into the case.