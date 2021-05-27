Thursday, May 27, 2021  | 14 Shawwal, 1442
HOME > News

Robbers gang rape bride in front of husband in Shujabad

Witnesses say they were wearing police uniform

Posted: May 27, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: May 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 6 hours ago

Four men have been accused of gang raping a bride in front of her husband on their wedding night, the Shujabad police said Wednesday.

The robbers entered the house in Mochi Pura through the roof and held everyone hostage, according to the witnesses. They tied the hands of all family members. Witnesses said that the robbers were wearing police uniforms.

They fled after stealing five tolas of gold and Rs125,000 in cash.

The initial report has proven that the woman was raped. A case has been registered against four unidentified men at the City police station.

