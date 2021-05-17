Monday, May 17, 2021  | 4 Shawwal, 1442
Rawalpindi woman arrested for planning husband’s murder: police

He was shot dead on May 8

Posted: May 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago


Rawalpindi woman arrested for planning husband’s murder: police

Photo: Online

The Rawalpindi police have arrested a woman and her accomplice for murdering her husband on May 8.

Mohsin Javed was shot dead while he was on a motorcycle with his wife. The woman fainted and was rushed to the hospital. After this, the man’s father registered an FIR against his rivals.

During the investigation, the woman, however, confessed to planning her husband’s murder with a friend. The police claimed that she even pretended to faint during the firing.

The shots were fired by her accomplice and he has been arrested too.

The police said that the woman had been friends with her accomplice for the last four years.

The motorcycle used in the murder has been impounded too.

Police Rawalpindi
 
