Rashid, Buzdar defend Punjab govt against Tareen’s accusations

PTI leaders have dismissed claims by disgruntled party leader Jahangir Tareen that Punjab government has been doing politics of revenge against his “like-minded” group.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid and Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar met Thursday. Rashid said that ups and downs in politics are routine and PTI has nothing to fear. He said that the Tareen group will support PTI in the upcoming budget. Buzdar said that they are running Punjab government like a team, and those trying to create conflict should look inwards first.

We believe in tolerance and harmony in politics, he said.

Yesterday, several PTI leaders participated in a Twitter trend “I stand with Imran Khan”, done apparently to indicate that PTI is not threatened by Tareen, who has enjoyed significant influence in the party for long.

CM House contacts Tareen bloc

MNA Raja Riaz has said that Tareen and loyalists have been invited by CM House. The leadership is ready to address their concerns, he claimed.

Tareen says no ‘forward bloc’, will always be in PTI

Tareen denied reports Wednesday that he has formed a forward bloc in the party along with its Punjab MNAs and MPAs. He announced a “parliamentary group” of the party, which led to the claims of a rift.

Tareen said in a media talk Wednesday that the group was formed in response to “politics of revenge” by the Punjab government. “It was in existence for three months.” People misunderstood the motive behind last night’s dinner held at his residence, in which PTI lawmakers were present, he said.