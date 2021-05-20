Thursday, May 20, 2021  | 7 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Rashid, Buzdar defend Punjab govt against Tareen’s accusations

Tareen said Punjab govt exacting revenge

SAMAA | - Posted: May 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 31 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 31 mins ago
Rashid, Buzdar defend Punjab govt against Tareen’s accusations

Photo: Samaa TV

PTI leaders have dismissed claims by disgruntled party leader Jahangir Tareen that Punjab government has been doing politics of revenge against his “like-minded” group.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid and Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar met Thursday. Rashid said that ups and downs in politics are routine and PTI has nothing to fear. He said that the Tareen group will support PTI in the upcoming budget. Buzdar said that they are running Punjab government like a team, and those trying to create conflict should look inwards first.

We believe in tolerance and harmony in politics, he said.

Yesterday, several PTI leaders participated in a Twitter trend “I stand with Imran Khan”, done apparently to indicate that PTI is not threatened by Tareen, who has enjoyed significant influence in the party for long.

CM House contacts Tareen bloc

MNA Raja Riaz has said that Tareen and loyalists have been invited by CM House. The leadership is ready to address their concerns, he claimed.  

Tareen says no ‘forward bloc’, will always be in PTI

Tareen denied reports Wednesday that he has formed a forward bloc in the party along with its Punjab MNAs and MPAs. He announced a “parliamentary group” of the party, which led to the claims of a rift.

Tareen said in a media talk Wednesday that the group was formed in response to “politics of revenge” by the Punjab government. “It was in existence for three months.” People misunderstood the motive behind last night’s dinner held at his residence, in which PTI lawmakers were present, he said.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
jahangir tareen, sheikh rashid
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Cyclone Tauktae: Massive dust storm hits Karachi
Cyclone Tauktae: Massive dust storm hits Karachi
Mufti Muneeb, ulema claim Eid moon-sighting decision made 'under pressure'
Mufti Muneeb, ulema claim Eid moon-sighting decision made ‘under pressure’
Smart lockdown imposed in three Karachi towns
Smart lockdown imposed in three Karachi towns
Karachi East reports highest Covid-19 infection rate
Karachi East reports highest Covid-19 infection rate
Pakistan eases coronavirus restrictions, allows outdoor dining till 12am
Pakistan eases coronavirus restrictions, allows outdoor dining till 12am
Karachi’s new police chief is either dead honest or ridiculously...
Karachi’s new police chief is either dead honest or ridiculously incompetent
Sea storm to bring gusty winds, rain in Sindh
Sea storm to bring gusty winds, rain in Sindh
Strong winds in Karachi, Thatta; Cyclone Tauktae 1,310km away
Strong winds in Karachi, Thatta; Cyclone Tauktae 1,310km away
Tariq Jamil is all praise for ‘obedient’ Salman Khan
Tariq Jamil is all praise for ‘obedient’ Salman Khan
Public transport to resume across Pakistan from May 16: NCOC
Public transport to resume across Pakistan from May 16: NCOC
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.