Qureshi calls for collective effort to end Palestine violence

He has arrived in New York to attend UNGA session

Posted: May 20, 2021
Posted: May 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 22 mins ago
Photo: APP

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has called for a collective effort to bring an end to the violence in Palestine.

He made the remarks while speaking at a dinner hosted by him at the Pakistan embassy in New York for foreign ministers of Turkey, Sudan, Tunisia, and Palestine. They arrived in the United States Thursday morning ahead of an emergency meeting of the United Nations General Assembly.

Qureshi said that the atrocities committed by Israeli forces have threatened regional security.

The emergency session has been called to draw attention to the plight of people in Palestine.

The foreign minister will address the assembly at 7pm PST.

On Wednesday, Qureshi met Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu on May 18 in Ankara during his visit to Turkey. During the meeting, the two discussed ways to mobilise the international community to help stop Israeli aggression against the Palestinians. It was reaffirmed that the international community had a collective responsibility in ensuring necessary steps to help address the dire situation, restore peace, and facilitate a just solution.

He even called on Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and briefed him on the sentiment prevailing in Pakistan in support of the people of Palestine, including the resolution unanimously adopted by the National Assembly.

On May 17, Qureshi received Ambassador to Palestine Ahmed Jawad A.A. Rabaei.

Qureshi strongly condemned violence by the Israeli Forces against innocent worshippers at Al-Aqsa Mosque during the holy month of Ramazan. While conveying his deepest sorrow and condolences for the innocent victims of lethal attacks by Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) in Gaza and the West Bank, he categorically condemned IDF’s continuous and indiscriminate attacks that had resulted in the martyrdom of more than 140 Palestinians, including 39 children and 22 women, and injured more than 1,000, according to the foreign office.

Ambassador Rabaei expressed his gratitude for Pakistan’s unwavering support and steadfast policy on Palestine.

At least 218 Palestinians have been killed and over 1,500 wounded in Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza strip, home to two million people. Isreal said that it launched the air raids after Hamas fired rockets at it—most of which were intercepted by Israel’s iron dome. Twelve Israelis have reportedly been killed and 300 injured.

