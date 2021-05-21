Qureshi accused of anti-Semitism by CNN

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has been accused of making an anti-Semitic comment during an interview with CNN. “Pakistan FM invokes antisemitic slur,” reads the title on CNN.

Qureshi, who travelled to the US to attend an emergency meeting of the UN General Assembly on Israeli violence against Palestine, claimed that Israelis have “deep pockets” and influence in global media.

“I am convinced the tide is turning [against Israel] …public pressure is increasing,” he said. “Israel is losing out, [including] the media war despite their connections.” The comment prompted CNN anchor to ask “what connections,” to which Qureshi replied that “they are very influential people, they control media”.

The anchor said that she would call it “an anti-Semitic” comment. To which he said, they have a lot of influence and they get a lot of coverage. He said that there is a perception that the coverage on Israel-Palestine issue is biased, and media should give a balanced coverage to negate it.

Qureshi was asked whether Pakistan condemns Israeli loss of lives too. He said he does.

Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari responded to the accusations in a tweet Friday. ” Ridicule Islam & our Prophet PBUH & spread Islamophobia by claiming it as “freedom of speech”; when we highlight Israelis “deep pockets” & influence over western media & govts, it gets labelled “anti Semitic”! Massacre Palestinians & claim it’s right of self defence,” she said.