Quetta: Two FC soldiers injured in explosion on Sariab Road

Two Frontier Corps personnel were injured after an explosion occurred on Quetta’s Sariab Road Monday morning.

The rescue teams have reached the site and cordoned it off.

The bomb disposal squad said that the blast occurred because of an IED that was installed near the roadside.

On Sunday, three FC soldiers were killed and one was injured after a convoy of security forces came under attack in Quetta, the ISPR said.

The ISPR, the Pakistani military’s media wing, said the soldiers were martyred in an exchange of fire with terrorists. They were identified as Lance Naik Syed Hussain Shah, Sepoy Faisal Mehmood, and Sepoy Nauman-ur-Rehman.

In a separate incident, four FC soldiers were injured after they were attacked near the Pakistan-Iran border in Turbat.

