Quetta traders protest against Eid lockdown

They want markets to reopen for 24 hours

Posted: May 10, 2021
Posted: May 10, 2021

On Monday, traders across Quetta took to the streets against the government lockdown.

They blocked the Manan Chowk and announced to head towards CM House if their demands are not met. A heavy police contingent has been deployed.

The traders have demanded the government allow them to keep markets open for 24 hours.

The government has imposed an Eid holiday shutdown in the country to curb coronavirus cases from May 8 to May 16.

The provincial government said, in a notification, that all businesses, tourist spots, hotels, and restaurants will remain closed. A restriction has been imposed on interprovincial and intercity travel.

All markets, shops, and shopping malls will remain closed too with the exception of the following:

  • Medical stores and pharmacies
  • Hospitals
  • Blood banks
  • Dairy shops
  • Meat shops
  • Fruit and vegetable shops

The home ministry notification also said that there will be no Chand Raat bazaars.

Private cars and rickshaws have been allowed to carry 50% of passengers.

