Quetta: PTCL employees found guilty of embezzling daily wagers’ funds

An accountability court in Quetta has found two PTCL employees guilty of embezzling funds worth Rs20 million.

Senior revenue officer Ashfaq Khalid has been sentenced to one year in jail and fined Rs1.49 million, while cashier Pervez Zaki has been sentenced to eight months and fined Rs500,000.

The National Accountability Bureau has said that the two received daily wagers’ funds worth Rs40.61 million over seven years, and committed a fraud of Rs20 million. It filed a reference against them, after which they went into hiding. They were later arrested by the anti-graft body.