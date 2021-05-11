Tuesday, May 11, 2021  | 28 Ramadhan, 1442
Questions our readers would like to ask PM Imran Khan

Send in your questions as comments below

Posted: May 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 mins ago
Posted: May 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 mins ago
Photo: Imran Khan/Facebook

Listen to the story
Prime Minister Imran Khan will take calls from the public from 1:30 pm onwards today -- so we asked our followers on Twitter what they might like to ask him if they got through Pakistanis can dial 051-9224900 and talk to him. However, it is understandable that only a few people will make it through. Here are some of the questions that were sent: We will keep updating this list @zibagopdf: Why is the government soft on ethnic terrorists and their supporters in Lahore and Islamabad? @MAhmedWaqas: What Pakistan is doing in favour of Palestine Muslims. After a massive attack on Masjid Al-Aqsa@daactarrsaab: When u r going to support ur Muslim world against terrorists???? Or when u r going to spare our lives accepting that u r the worst leader one state can have????? @born4lovepk2000: My question is why the judges are not able to improve this system in spite of getting so many benefits and salaries for the poor and the law is for the rich and there is a law. So why don't you legislate effectively and loot wealth? The premier first took calls from people during a telethon on April 23, 2020 to raise funds for the people affected by the coronavirus lockdown. Since then, he has interacted with the public two times more: February 1, 2021 and April 4, 2021.
