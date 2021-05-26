Wednesday, May 26, 2021  | 13 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Punjab to reopen medical universities, nursing colleges

Third, fourth year MBBS students to resume on-campus classes

SAMAA | - Posted: May 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 58 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 58 mins ago
Punjab to reopen medical universities, nursing colleges

Photo: File

Listen to the story
The Punjab government has decided to reopen medical universities and nursing colleges across the province from May 27. A notification issued by the health department on Wednesday said that third and fourth-year BDS and MBBS medical students will be called for classes on campus. Nursing students and officers appearing for their post-RN BSc Nursing (one-year specialisation programme) can take classes too. Colleges and university managements will be responsible for ensuring coronavirus SOP implementation. The institutions have been barred from holding any sports or commercial activities. Earlier this week, the government decided to vaccinate teachers and medical students across the province. In the first phase, 17,000 teachers will be inoculated. The decision was taken after coronavirus infection rate in the province dropped below 3%. In a media briefing on Sunday, Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said that the first since the third wave of the virus, the province reported less than 1,000 cases in a day. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
FaceBook WhatsApp

The Punjab government has decided to reopen medical universities and nursing colleges across the province from May 27.

A notification issued by the health department on Wednesday said that third and fourth-year BDS and MBBS medical students will be called for classes on campus.

Nursing students and officers appearing for their post-RN BSc Nursing (one-year specialisation programme) can take classes too.

Colleges and university managements will be responsible for ensuring coronavirus SOP implementation. The institutions have been barred from holding any sports or commercial activities.

Earlier this week, the government decided to vaccinate teachers and medical students across the province. In the first phase, 17,000 teachers will be inoculated.

The decision was taken after coronavirus infection rate in the province dropped below 3%. In a media briefing on Sunday, Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said that the first since the third wave of the virus, the province reported less than 1,000 cases in a day.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 
medical colleges Punjab
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Punjab medical colleges, punjab universities, punjab teachers vaccination, Punjab covid-19, samaa tv live, samaa tv, samaa news live, sama tv, samaa news live pk, samaa live, samaa tv, news, samaa tv live streaming, pakistan news, pakistan, sama news live pakistan, sama, news live, samaa live news, samaa.tv, pakistan news headlines, latest news, news pakistan, live news channels, pakistan news channel live, breaking news, samaa tv live, sammatv,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi residents instructed to stay indoors after 8pm
Karachi residents instructed to stay indoors after 8pm
Intermediate, matric exams in Pakistan to be held in June
Intermediate, matric exams in Pakistan to be held in June
Major power breakdown hits Karachi
Major power breakdown hits Karachi
Karachi UBL Tower cladding dislodged because of design flaw: report
Karachi UBL Tower cladding dislodged because of design flaw: report
Why did navy, police personnel clash in Karachi?
Why did navy, police personnel clash in Karachi?
Pakistan eases coronavirus restrictions, allows outdoor dining till 12am
Pakistan eases coronavirus restrictions, allows outdoor dining till 12am
Mohammad Amir should stick to retirement decision: Saeed Ajmal
Mohammad Amir should stick to retirement decision: Saeed Ajmal
Swat man killed while filming TikTok video
Swat man killed while filming TikTok video
Saudi Arabia allows Hajj for 60,000 immunised pilgrims: Tahir Ashrafi
Saudi Arabia allows Hajj for 60,000 immunised pilgrims: Tahir Ashrafi
Sindh schools remain shut, markets to close at 6pm: CM
Sindh schools remain shut, markets to close at 6pm: CM
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.