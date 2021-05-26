Punjab to reopen medical universities, nursing colleges

The Punjab government has decided to reopen medical universities and nursing colleges across the province from May 27.

A notification issued by the health department on Wednesday said that third and fourth-year BDS and MBBS medical students will be called for classes on campus.

Nursing students and officers appearing for their post-RN BSc Nursing (one-year specialisation programme) can take classes too.

Colleges and university managements will be responsible for ensuring coronavirus SOP implementation. The institutions have been barred from holding any sports or commercial activities.

Earlier this week, the government decided to vaccinate teachers and medical students across the province. In the first phase, 17,000 teachers will be inoculated.

The decision was taken after coronavirus infection rate in the province dropped below 3%. In a media briefing on Sunday, Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said that the first since the third wave of the virus, the province reported less than 1,000 cases in a day.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.