Tuesday, May 18, 2021  | 5 Shawwal, 1442
Punjab to announce upto Rs10b development funds for small towns

Funds will be announced in upcoming budget

Posted: May 18, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: May 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 22 mins ago
Punjab to announce upto Rs10b development funds for small towns

Artwork: Samaa Digital

Punjab government will allocate developments funds of upto Rs10 billion for smaller cities and towns in the upcoming budget, sources said.

Small cities in the province will get Rs3-5 bn in the budget for fiscal year 2021-2022, and Rs10-15 bn for districts with population with a million and above, such as Gujrat, Sialkot, Bahawalpur and Dera Ghazi Khan. Metropolitan cities will be allocated Rs25-30 bn.

Punjab government has recommended to the federal government to introduce a Lahore package like that of Karachi. The prime minister’s package for Lahore should be of Rs100 bn, the Punjab government has suggested.

Development funds might be increased in the 2022-23 budget.

