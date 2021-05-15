Saturday, May 15, 2021  | 2 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Punjab MPA Chaudhry Nisar to take oath after three years

He was elected in 2018

SAMAA | - Posted: May 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Punjab MPA Chaudhry Nisar to take oath after three years

Punjab MPA Chaudhry Nisar is expected to take oath after three years, sources told SAMAA TV on Saturday.

His secretary has reportedly contacted the Punjab Assembly Secretariat for the oath and is expected to be sworn in on May 18, when the assembly resumes its proceedings.

The step is reportedly being taken as the government is expected to pass an ordinance that will cancel the membership of all lawmakers who haven’t taken oaths after their election.

Nisar contested the 2018 General Election as an independent candidate following differences with PML-N on two National Assembly seats and two provincial assembly seats.

He lost the NA-59 and NA-63 seats to PTI’s Ghulam Sarwar Khan. He won the PP-10 (Rawalpindi) seat but did not take oath on it.

In 2019, a petition was filed in the Lahore High Court against his failure to take oath. The petitioner asked the court to direct the Election Commission to de-notify Nisar. PTI’s Momina Waheed had also tabled the resolution against Nisar’s decision to defer his oath-taking. She remarked that Nisar had tarnished the country’s image and done a disservice to his voters through his actions.

FaceBook WhatsApp
chaudhry nisar Punjab Assembly
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Mufti Muneeb, ulema claim Eid moon-sighting decision made 'under pressure'
Mufti Muneeb, ulema claim Eid moon-sighting decision made ‘under pressure’
Famed deliverer of babies Dr Feridoon Setna passes away
Famed deliverer of babies Dr Feridoon Setna passes away
Eid 2021: Namaz time in major cities
Eid 2021: Namaz time in major cities
Shawwal moon not sighted in Saudi Arabia
Shawwal moon not sighted in Saudi Arabia
Pakistan schools to stay closed till May 23: NCOC
Pakistan schools to stay closed till May 23: NCOC
In pictures: PM Imran Khan visits Roza-e-Rasool (SAW) in Madina
In pictures: PM Imran Khan visits Roza-e-Rasool (SAW) in Madina
North Waziristan: Clerics booked for announcing Eid Wednesday
North Waziristan: Clerics booked for announcing Eid Wednesday
Pakistan enacts law to protect parents from forced eviction
Pakistan enacts law to protect parents from forced eviction
Eidi in fresh notes to be expensive this year
Eidi in fresh notes to be expensive this year
Today's outlook: Pakistan's Eid holiday lockdown begins, coronavirus cases rise
Today’s outlook: Pakistan’s Eid holiday lockdown begins, coronavirus cases rise
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.