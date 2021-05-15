Punjab MPA Chaudhry Nisar to take oath after three years

Punjab MPA Chaudhry Nisar is expected to take oath after three years, sources told SAMAA TV on Saturday.

His secretary has reportedly contacted the Punjab Assembly Secretariat for the oath and is expected to be sworn in on May 18, when the assembly resumes its proceedings.

The step is reportedly being taken as the government is expected to pass an ordinance that will cancel the membership of all lawmakers who haven’t taken oaths after their election.

Nisar contested the 2018 General Election as an independent candidate following differences with PML-N on two National Assembly seats and two provincial assembly seats.

He lost the NA-59 and NA-63 seats to PTI’s Ghulam Sarwar Khan. He won the PP-10 (Rawalpindi) seat but did not take oath on it.

In 2019, a petition was filed in the Lahore High Court against his failure to take oath. The petitioner asked the court to direct the Election Commission to de-notify Nisar. PTI’s Momina Waheed had also tabled the resolution against Nisar’s decision to defer his oath-taking. She remarked that Nisar had tarnished the country’s image and done a disservice to his voters through his actions.