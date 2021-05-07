Punjab minister asked about Jahangir Tareen’s role in sugar crisis

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The National Accountability Bureau summoned Punjab Food Minister Samiullah Chaudhry on May 4 to investigate his role in the country's sugar crisis.

SAMAA TV's Naeem Ashraf Butt found out details of all the questions that NAB asked him.

He was asked why a subsidy was given on sugar prices in 2018. He placed the blame on Economic Coordination Committee. He said that the committee allowed sugar export on December 5, 2018, and the next day Punjab CM Usman Buzdar called a special meeting and decided to move a summary to give subsidies. On December 19, the cabinet decided to give a Rs3 billion subsidy but the manufacturers were told to not increase the prices. The subsidy was cancelled because of the increase in prices.

Chaudhry was also asked about the role of Jahangir Tareen in the crises, and he said that he did not have any contact with him. He remarked that a minister alone cannot approve such a big subsidy.