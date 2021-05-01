Saturday, May 1, 2021  | 18 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Punjab bans Aitkaaf in mosques amid rising coronavirus cases

Reports 2,068 new cases, 90 deaths in last 24 hours

SAMAA | - Posted: May 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 6 mins ago
Photo: ONLINE

The Punjab government has banned Aitkaaf in mosques amid rising coronavirus cases in the province, the Punjab Auqaf and Religious Affairs Department announced Saturday.

Aitkaaf is a period of retreat in a mosque for a certain number of days in accordance with a Muslim’s own wish. It is mostly observed during the last 10 days of Ramazan.

The Punjab Auqaf and Religious Affairs Department said the decision to ban Aitkaaf was taken in view of the coronavirus situation.

Pakistan is currently battling a raging third wave of coronavirus, with Punjab reporting the highest number of deaths and new cases.

The province reported 2,068 new cases and 90 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Coronavirus Covid News government updates Pakistan Punjab ramazan
 
Punjab, Covid News, coronavirus, government updates, Ramazan, Pakistan, ban, Aitkaaf, mosques, Auqaf Department
 

