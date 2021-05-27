Punjab authorities to conduct random Covid tests at public places

Health officials will test people for coronavirus at public places across Punjab, the provincial primary healthcare department announced Thursday.

They will randomly collect samples in markets, shopping malls and other places.

This would help review the situation of the third wave of virus infections, the Punjab primary healthcare department said in a statement.

It has tasked health officials with collecting 10,000 samples. Of them, 5,000 will be collected from Lahore alone.

The number of samples to be collected from other districts ranges from 200 to 2,000.

Pakistan reported 2,726 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, according to the National Command and Operation Centre.

Punjab and Sindh each reported 24 deaths from the virus.

