HOME > News

Punjab allows inter-district public transport to operate till May 10

It will then be suspended till 6pm on May 15

Posted: May 8, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: May 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 41 mins ago
Punjab allows inter-district public transport to operate till May 10

Photo: SAMAA TV FILE

The Punjab government has allowed inter-district public transport to operate till May 10, it emerged Saturday.

Public transport will remain suspended in the province from 6pm on May 10 to 6pm on May 15.

The Punjab government earlier decided to impose a lockdown across the province for two weeks starting May 8.

Tourist spots in the province will remain closed and checkpoints will be established in every city to restrict the movement of people.

The measures are aimed at stemming the spread of coronavirus.

The virus has so far claimed 8,951 lives in Punjab, while the number of confirmed cases in the province stands at 316,334.




 

 
 

 

