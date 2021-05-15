Saturday, May 15, 2021  | 2 Shawwal, 1442
Public transport to resume across Pakistan from May 16: NCOC

Markets allowed to stay open till 8pm

Posted: May 15, 2021
Posted: May 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Public transport to resume across Pakistan from May 16: NCOC

Photo: AFP

Public transport across Pakistan will resume from May 16, Sunday, the National Command and Operation Centre announced.

In a meeting led by NCOC chief Asad Umar on Saturday, it was decided that public transport services will be reopened with 50% passengers allowed at a time. Initially, the forum had agreed to resume transport from Monday.

The forum expressed satisfaction with the falling coronavirus trend noted in the last few days. After this, these decisions were announced:

  • Markets, malls to open from May 18
  • Shops allowed to stay open till 8pm
  • 70% passengers in trains
  • For coronavirus vaccination, first register at 1166, then visit the centre

The NCOC will meet again to overlook the virus situation on May 19. Umar has urged people to keep wearing masks and strictly follow Covid-19 precautionary measures.

Earlier, the forum decided to keep educational institutions across the country closed till May 23.

The government had imposed a lockdown in the country from May 8 to May 16 to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus during the Eid holidays.

In the last 24 hours, 83 people died from the deadly virus, while 1,531 new cases were reported across the country. Over 30,000 tests were conducted on Friday. The infection rate has fallen to 5.06%.

Coronavirus government updates markets Public transport
 
