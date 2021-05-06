Thursday, May 6, 2021  | 23 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

PTI, PML-N boycott NA-249 vote recount

ECP ordered recount on Miftah Ismail's application

SAMAA | - Posted: May 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
PTI, PML-N boycott NA-249 vote recount

Photo: Online

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, and Muttahida Qaumi Movement have boycotted the Election Commission of Pakistan recount of votes cast during Karachi’s NA-249 by-election on May 1.

The election body approved on May 4 the request for vote recount filed by PML-N’s Miftah Ismail, who contested the by-election.

All political parties, except for the Pakistan Peoples Party, criticised the recounting process when it started Thursday morning.

Ismail said, while speaking to the media, that the electoral staff did not show their signatures on the form. They brought a bag of votes with no seal on it. When we questioned them, they said that it must have fallen somewhere. “Look at their casual attitude.” He remarked that they haven’t even been given Form 46, adding that the returning officer claimed that he can’t share it with them as it is illegal.

“People voted for their candidates, and we want people to be given their rights,” he added.

PTI’s Amjad Afridi said that the party is boycotting the process because the electoral staff has made it controversial.

PPP’s Qadir Khan Mandokhail, who was declared the winner after the vote count on May 1, said that PTI and PML-N are playing a joke with the ECP.

“The staff is sitting in heat in rooms with no electricity to recount the votes,” he remarked. The ECP clearly said that votes will be recounted, it did not say that these people can boycott the process if they think they are losing.

“This is unjust. ECP should also take notice of what happened in Daska and Khushab.” The PML-N is playing dirty politics but they don’t know that defeat has become their destiny. “They have boycotted the recount because they know that they can’t win.”

NA-249 by-election

The seat fell vacant after PTI’s Faisal Vawda resigned from the seat to become a senator on March 3. He had won the seat after defeating PML-N’s Shehbaz Sharif during the 2018 General Election.

According to the Election Commission, 339,000 voters were registered in the constituency. Ninety-two polling stations were declared sensitive, while 184 highly sensitive. Seventy-six polling stations were set up for men, and 61 for women.

Baldia Town, Rasheedabad, Ittehad Town, Saeedabad, Qaimkhani Colony, Gulshan-e-Bihar, Mominabad, Frontier Colony, and some parts of Orangi Town fall under the constituency.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
NA-249 By Elections Karachi
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
na-249 by-election, karachi by-election, karachi na-249 by-election, ecp recounting, ppp, miftah ismail
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
NA-249 Karachi by-election results held back for recount
NA-249 Karachi by-election results held back for recount
Pakistan announces six-day Eid holiday
Pakistan announces six-day Eid holiday
Watch: Actor Hira Mani mugged in Karachi
Watch: Actor Hira Mani mugged in Karachi
Firdous apology for Sonia Sadaf: I didn't use right words
Firdous apology for Sonia Sadaf: I didn’t use right words
Pakistan issues new travel advisory for inbound flights
Pakistan issues new travel advisory for inbound flights
PML-N’s Malik Moazzam wins PP-84 Khushab by-polls
PML-N’s Malik Moazzam wins PP-84 Khushab by-polls
NCOC: Restricting passenger flights to Pakistan May 5 to 20
NCOC: Restricting passenger flights to Pakistan May 5 to 20
Saudi govt releases unseen images of Hajr-e-Aswad, Maqam-e-Ibrahim
Saudi govt releases unseen images of Hajr-e-Aswad, Maqam-e-Ibrahim
No processions for Youm-e-Ali, only majalis with SOPs: NCOC
No processions for Youm-e-Ali, only majalis with SOPs: NCOC
Coronavirus: Pakistan to reduce number of incoming flights in May
Coronavirus: Pakistan to reduce number of incoming flights in May
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.