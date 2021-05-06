PTI, PML-N boycott NA-249 vote recount

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, and Muttahida Qaumi Movement have boycotted the Election Commission of Pakistan recount of votes cast during Karachi’s NA-249 by-election on May 1.

The election body approved on May 4 the request for vote recount filed by PML-N’s Miftah Ismail, who contested the by-election.

All political parties, except for the Pakistan Peoples Party, criticised the recounting process when it started Thursday morning.

Ismail said, while speaking to the media, that the electoral staff did not show their signatures on the form. They brought a bag of votes with no seal on it. When we questioned them, they said that it must have fallen somewhere. “Look at their casual attitude.” He remarked that they haven’t even been given Form 46, adding that the returning officer claimed that he can’t share it with them as it is illegal.

“People voted for their candidates, and we want people to be given their rights,” he added.

PTI’s Amjad Afridi said that the party is boycotting the process because the electoral staff has made it controversial.

PPP’s Qadir Khan Mandokhail, who was declared the winner after the vote count on May 1, said that PTI and PML-N are playing a joke with the ECP.

“The staff is sitting in heat in rooms with no electricity to recount the votes,” he remarked. The ECP clearly said that votes will be recounted, it did not say that these people can boycott the process if they think they are losing.

“This is unjust. ECP should also take notice of what happened in Daska and Khushab.” The PML-N is playing dirty politics but they don’t know that defeat has become their destiny. “They have boycotted the recount because they know that they can’t win.”

NA-249 by-election

The seat fell vacant after PTI’s Faisal Vawda resigned from the seat to become a senator on March 3. He had won the seat after defeating PML-N’s Shehbaz Sharif during the 2018 General Election.

According to the Election Commission, 339,000 voters were registered in the constituency. Ninety-two polling stations were declared sensitive, while 184 highly sensitive. Seventy-six polling stations were set up for men, and 61 for women.

Baldia Town, Rasheedabad, Ittehad Town, Saeedabad, Qaimkhani Colony, Gulshan-e-Bihar, Mominabad, Frontier Colony, and some parts of Orangi Town fall under the constituency.

